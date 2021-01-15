$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold at Ypsilanti gas station

YPSILANTI, Mich. – There is currently $1.3 billion up for grabs this week with the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery drawings.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $750 million and Saturday’s Powerball is worth $640 million.

Additionally, some Metro Detroit stores have already sold some money-winning tickets.

Three lucky Michigan residents won $1 million Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, Powerball 14.

One of the tickets was sold at a Shell gas station, located on Joe Hall Drive in Ypsilanti.

“Just found out about it about 6:20 this morning,” said Ahmad Moukalled. “My lottery rep, Larry, he called me and told me we sold a million dollar winner.”

The Ypsilanti gas station was abuzz Thursday after Wednesday’s lottery winner. It’s not the first time someone has won big and residents are now believing the store might be lucky.

“This is actually our second jackpot. We sold a Lucky for Life before which is $25,000 for life per year,” Moukalled said. “I’m very excited. I’m happy for the person that won. Hopefully it’s a customer, local guy from the community.”

Store employees aren’t sure who sold the winning ticket or if it was purchased through the machine. Either way, they hope the store owners get a piece of the prize winnings. They encourage others to try their luck here as well.

“People will know this is the lucky spot,” Moukalled said. “This is the place to buy your winning ticket.”

