14 applicants being interviewed for appointment of Wayne County sheriff

DETROIT – A three-person panel is conducting interviews with 14 applicants for the appointment of Wayne County sheriff.

County officials were accepting resumes three weeks after Sheriff Benny Napoleon died following a battle with COVID-19. According to the county’s website, some interviews were conducted Thursday with the remaining scheduled for Friday.

UPDATE Jan. 15: Wayne County deputy chief appointed as sheriff, replacing beloved late Benny Napoleon

The panel consists of Chief Judge Freddie Burton, County Clerk Cathy Garrett and Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Applicants include Undersheriff Daniel Pfannes, as well as Charles Corley II and T.P. Nykoriak, who both lost to Napoleon in the August 2020 primary election.

Other applicants are Inkster Police Chief William T. Riley III; Assad Turfe, chief of staff to County Executive Warren Evans; State Rep. Tyrone Carter; Commander Lynnette Cain, Chief Robert Dunlap, Deputy Chief Raphael Washington, former Executive Lt. Walter L. Epps; Kevin H. Williams, Jason Nesler, Calandra Tyson and Elton Oliver.

Officials said the position will be up for the 2022 election, meaning that the individual appointed, or any person interested, must file to run in the special primary and general elections.

