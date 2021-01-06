Wayne County accepting resumes through Jan. 8 for county sheriff appointment

DETROIT – Wayne County is accepting resumes from individuals interested in applying for the appointment of county sheriff.

According to officials, resumes may be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 for the appointment to the seat until a successor is elected. If selected, applicants will be notified of a date and time to schedule an interview.

UPDATE Jan. 15: Wayne County deputy chief appointed as sheriff, replacing beloved late Benny Napoleon

Officials said the position will up for the 2022 election, meaning that the individual appointed, or any person interested, must file to run in the special primary and general elections.

The Wayne County Clerk’s Elections Division is located in Room 502 of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, 2 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

For more information on the application process, contact Wayne County Clerk’s Elections Division at 313-224-5525.

The sheriff seat became open following the death of Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Napoleon died on Dec. 17 after a battle with COVID-19. A public viewing and private funeral service were held last week.

