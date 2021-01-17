Morning Briefing Jan. 17, 2021: Preparing for potential violence at Michigan Capitol, 29-year-old woman killed in Detroit shooting, nation on high alert inauguration week

Both local and state officials are asking people to avoid Downtown Lansing Sunday due to a protest scheduled to begin at noon. Police are on alert for potential violence after the deadly riots on the US Capitol building left five dead.

A 29-year-old woman died after being shot in the parking lot of a Detroit lounge shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

The threat of extremist groups descending on state capitals in a series of demonstrations Sunday prompted governors to roll out a massive show of force and implement tight security measures at statehouses across the country.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 535,534 as of Saturday, including 13,804 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 1,932 new cases and 103 additional deaths -- including 90 identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the state reported a total of 533,602 cases and 13,701 deaths.

The State of Michigan reported a total of 442,408 recoveries from the virus on Saturday.

Michigan officials no longer provide statewide coronavirus data updates on Sundays. The next update is expected Monday, Jan. 18.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

