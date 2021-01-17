35ºF

Morning Briefing Jan. 17, 2021: Preparing for potential violence at Michigan Capitol, 29-year-old woman killed in Detroit shooting, nation on high alert inauguration week

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

MSP, FBI, National Guard prepare for armed protests, potential violence in Lansing

Both local and state officials are asking people to avoid Downtown Lansing Sunday due to a protest scheduled to begin at noon. Police are on alert for potential violence after the deadly riots on the US Capitol building left five dead.

29-year-old woman shot, killed in Detroit overnight

A 29-year-old woman died after being shot in the parking lot of a Detroit lounge shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week

The threat of extremist groups descending on state capitals in a series of demonstrations Sunday prompted governors to roll out a massive show of force and implement tight security measures at statehouses across the country.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 535,534 as of Saturday, including 13,804 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 1,932 new cases and 103 additional deaths -- including 90 identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the state reported a total of 533,602 cases and 13,701 deaths.

The State of Michigan reported a total of 442,408 recoveries from the virus on Saturday.

Michigan officials no longer provide statewide coronavirus data updates on Sundays. The next update is expected Monday, Jan. 18.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

NEW: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 17, 2021

Weather forecast: Chilly with snow showers Sunday

