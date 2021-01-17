2 critically injured in attempted robbery in Detroit, victim lured by dating app

DETROIT – Police are investigating a double-shooting Saturday night on Detroit’s west side.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of Woodside Street and Northfield Street, just east of Livernois Avenue.

According to authorities, a 57-year-old man met a woman on an online dating website and arranged to meet at her apartment. Police said when the man arrived, the woman was waiting with her 18-year-old boyfriend, who was armed and attempted to rob the man.

The 57-year-old man was a CPL holder. Police said he produced his own gun and the two exchanged gunfire. Both men were struck and were taken to a hospital, where they both in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

