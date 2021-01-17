29-year-old woman shot, killed in Detroit overnight

DETROIT – A 29-year-old woman died after being shot in the parking lot of a Detroit lounge shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Detroit police say the woman was in the parking lot of the lounge when the shooter pulled up in a black Kia and started firing shots.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police did not share the address of the lounge. As of Sunday morning a description of the shooter was not available either.

The motive behind the homicide is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260.