Rev. Wendell Anthony reflects on this past year for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DETROIT – On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we have a chance to reflect on a year highlighted not only by the global pandemic, but also the Blake Lives Matter movement and questions about social injustice.

The year 2020 was a time of awakening for many people. We often mark anniversaries by looking at growth over the last year. Are we making real progress in building Dr. King’s dream?

“I’m inspired when I see the number of young Blacks and Whites who are part of the Black Lives Matter movement,” Rev. Wendell Anthony said.

DeLashea Strawder, director of Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theater, believes there has been progress.

“I definitely think there has been forward motion,” Strawder said. “I get to see it every day because I work with young people.”

The dreams and enthusiasm of young people drives change, but they’re impatient because lasting change comes slowly.

Dr. King tried to teach everyone that confronting challenges doesn’t mean violence.

“A confrontation of ideas, a confrontation of philosophies,” Anthony said. “There’s nothing wrong with that -- nothing wrong with good, strong, healthy debate.”

“Of course, we’re not going to always agree, and that’s OK,” Strawder said.

“My dream would be for everybody to be just equal,” said Makiah Quinn, a Mosaic Youth Theater member. “I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

Anthony had much more to say. You can watch Steve’s full conversation with Rev. Anthony here: