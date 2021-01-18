Listen to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s advice from column in 1950s

A special edition of “The Best Advice Show” brings us advice directly from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. -- seriously.

“I didn’t learn this until the other day, but Martin Luther King Jr. Was an advice columnist for Ebony magazine. Starting in 1957 he wrote monthly answering reader’s questions. He was still in his late twenties at the time. I hope that today you’re thinking about King or reading about him, maybe listening to his speeches. But right now I want to share some advice from him because this is an advice show,” host Zak Rosen says.

Rosen is joined by Julia Putnam, a lifelong Detroiter and one of the co-founders of the James and Grace Lee Boggs School.

Listen to the episode below:

