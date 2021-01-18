Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 18, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

What you need to know if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Michigan has started listing local health departments accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. On January 11, Michigan moved into the next phase of vaccinations, which includes teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations, Gov. Whitmer said. Eligible residents should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.