Wayne County health department transitioning to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for first-dose recipients

State officials informed the county Friday that the Wayne County Public Health Department no longer would receive the Pfizer vaccine to administer for first doses.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County announced Sunday it had to reschedule first vaccinations planned for Tuesday and Wednesday because it depleted its allotment of Pfizer vaccine received from the State of Michigan.

State officials also informed the county it will receive 5,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday.

According to the county, the Moderna vaccine is just as effective as the Pfizer vaccine but must be handled differently.

Public health officials are adding a new indoor vaccination site at Schoolcraft College where the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

County health officials said the move to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will impact only Phase 1A and 1B recipients who have not received their first dose of the vaccine.

Individuals awaiting the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from the county will still receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Health Administration Building in Wayne, where they received their first dose.

“We know people are frustrated with the vaccine supply shortages from the state,” said Wayne County Chief Health Strategist Dr. Mouhanad Hammami. “Our team is prepared to vaccinate more residents and better protect our communities as soon as we get more vaccine.”

The rescheduling caused by the vaccine shortfall affects about 1,400 people, mostly healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who are part of the Phase 1A group on the vaccination priority list. Individuals scheduled to receive their second dose, or those who will be vaccinated at a local hospital, nursing home, or long-term-care facility are not affected.

Individuals with appointments for first-dose vaccinations currently scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20 will be notified individually of their new appointment time by the Wayne County Public Health Department.

Rescheduled vaccinations will take place at Wayne County’s new vaccine site located at Schoolcraft College’s Vista Tech Center. This will be an indoor walk-in site.

The address of Schoolcraft College’s Vista Tech Center is 18600 Haggerty Road in Livonia.

Wayne County vaccinations for people in Phase 1A and essential frontline workers in Phase 1B will resume Thursday at VistaTech Center at Schoolcraft College.

Additional vaccination sites will be announced as more vaccine becomes available from the State of Michigan.

Wayne County currently is vaccinating healthcare workers and essential employees in Phases 1A and 1B.

Seniors over 65 or older should schedule a vaccine through their health system, not the county health department.

Teacher and school staff will be scheduled to receive vaccinations according to their school districts and will be notified by Wayne RESA of the date and location.

Other groups in Phase 1B must register online or through their employers to request a vaccine appointment time from the Wayne County Public Health Department.

More information about vaccine availability or scheduling updates is available online here.

