Family, friends plead for answers in shooting death of Wayne State student

DETROIT – Five weeks ago Wayne State freshman Casey Lynae Willis was shot and killed in her car on Detroit’s east side.

Her family mourned her death on Tuesday, which would have been Willis’ 19th birthday. Her mother spoke out regarding her daughter’s murder.

“Casey would have been 19 today,” said Casey’s Mother, Carol Bush.

Her family is continuing their search for justice.

“This hurts. It’s the worst feeling ever,” Bush said.

Willis was a psych major. She was shot while she was sitting in her car with a friend on Cardoni street in December. Surveillance footage from a home nearby caught video of the masked gunman firing shots from a rifle and then running away.

“It was a cowardly act. I believe in Karma. I know that person, that sick individual will have his day,” Bush said. “It don’t matter how long it takes. But I’m sure Justice will be served.”

Casey’s mother is remaining positive, persistent and patient that the killer will be caught.

“We need serious help in finding out who is responsible for taking away her dreams, taking away everything that she worked hard for. Casey was a good girl and I know she didn’t think her life would end,” said family friend, LaKita Gantz.

According to the surveillance footage, there was a person with the shooter who ran away while the crime was being committed.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online. There is a reward of $10,500 being offered.