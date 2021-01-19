Michigan’s Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard to perform virtually at Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON – Michigan’s Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard will be representing Michigan at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The group is a collection of lawmen and law-women who are either retired or still on active duty. They will be performing virtually at the inauguration.

The driving power behind the unit, is the co-founder, Lorenzo Veal II. Veal pulls talented mounted officers from through the state and across the border.

This will be the fourth consecutive inauguration they’ve performed at.

