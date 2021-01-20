27ºF

VIDEO: Detroit police seek home invasion suspect

Suspect left behind blue backpack, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a Friday night home invasion on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 9 p.m., a man used a back window to force his way into a home on Ohio Street, between Stawell and Westfield avenues. Police said he stole various electronics and fled on foot.

No one was home at the time.

Surveillance video of the suspect can be seen above.

Police said the man left behind a child’s bookbag with the name Amaya Harris inside it.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

