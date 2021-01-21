Woman recalls helping 12-year-old boy in fiery crash in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb Township man and his 12-year-old daughter were killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Shelby Township.

A 12-year-old boy was injured in the crash.

Several people rushed to help the victims, including Karen Hartley who was at a CVS store.

“I didn’t want him to see all that. I just didn’t want him to see,” Hartley said.

While a nurse performed CPR on the boy’s father and with his twin sister not far from him, Hartley used her own body to shield the boy from the wreckage.

“There was nobody there with him. He was talking a little bit. He was just crying and he kept putting his head down on me,” she said.

She was parked in her car when the crash happened at 21 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

“It sounded like a boom. It was loud, there was four men that ran to the truck and they started pulling the kids out and then those men ran and grabbed the father,” she said. “I can’t imagine what that mom’s going through, I can’t imagine getting that phone call. I can’t imagine losing a husband and child. I just want to hug her, I feel so bad for her.”

Hartley said the driver of the utility truck involved in the crash was devastated.

“The was just sobbing, just sobbing and I walked over to him and gave him a hug,” she said. “If that was my child there, I would.”

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

