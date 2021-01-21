Morning Briefing Jan. 21, 2021: Kwame Kilpatrick reunites with family, why today is most intriguing day for Detroit weather records, more

After nearly eight years behind bars, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick walked free Wednesday from prison in Oakdale, Louisiana, and arrived in Georgia to meet family.

Kilpatrick’s 28-year sentence was commuted on Jan. 19 by then-President Donald Trump.

A member of Kilpatrick’s family posted a video on social media, appearing to show him hugging two of his sons and sister after arriving at the airport in Georgia.

READ: US releases former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick from prison

From Paul Gross:

Strictly from a historical standpoint, Jan. 21 is a most intriguing day for Detroit weather records.

You see, on January 21st in 1984, we set a record low of -21 degrees (-29 degrees Celsius), which officially stands as the coldest recorded temperature in Detroit weather history. But is it really?

Read here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 542,146 as of Wednesday, including 13,905 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes 2,031 new cases and 40 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported a total of 540,115 cases and 13,865 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to flatten. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average below 7%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,977 on Wednesday, the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 51 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 85,800 on Wednesday -- near the lowest it’s been since November.

Here’s a look at more of the data: