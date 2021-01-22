Southfield police find 16-year-old Detroit girl with gunshot wound in back of car after reports of shots fired

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police said a 16-year-old girl from Detroit is in a hospital after being shot in Southfield.

Southfield police responded to reports of a shooting on Friday at 2:50 a.m. in the area of 8 Mile Road and Lahser Road. When officers arrived they saw a vehicle leaving the area and stopped it.

Officers found a 16-year-old Detroit girl in the back seat of the vehicle who was bleeding. Police said the investigation revealed that the girl had been shot by a known subject.

Detectives interviewed people at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Police said the shooting was not a random act and not accidental.

Southfield police took an associate of the victim into custody. Police said the girl is in stable condition at an area hospital.

