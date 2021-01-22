Stranger steps forward to help Metro Detroit man after thief takes $700 from wallet

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A man was caught on camera taking money out of wallet sitting on a store counter.

The wallet was accidentally left by a 72-year-old man at the Shopper’s Valley store in Wyandotte. The man said when he realized he left it, he rushed back and found it in the same place.

“I thought everything was OK until I got home and opened it up,” he said.

Surveillance video shows two men standing by the counter with one of them appearing to grab a few bills from the wallet before coming back and taking the rest -- a total of $700.

The man said the money was saved up to pay for his property taxes.

Wyandotte police located and arrested the man accused of stealing the money. Unfortunately, the it had already been spent.

However, the 72-year-old received a check from a local businessman and was able to pay his taxes.

“I can’t thank him enough,” the man said.

