Detroit police officers were hurt while responding to a domestic violence call, DPD said. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man was stabbed by his wife Sunday before 6:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Montrose in Detroit, police say.

The incident took place after a domestic dispute between the 44-year-old woman and 35-year-old man.

Police say the victim is hospitalized in critical condition. The woman was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit at 313-237-2579.