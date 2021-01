DETROIT – A 73-year-old woman was shot and critically injured Sunday before 4:30 a.m. in the 20500 block of Barlow in Detroit, according to police.

The woman was injured after shots were fired into a home in the area from outside by an unknown person, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940.

