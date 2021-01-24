Michigan National Guard deploys additional troops to assist state with COVID-19 response

The MING is augmenting local health departments, as requested, in administering the vaccination in clinics in their area.

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan National Guard (MING) is expanding its COVID-19 response force for vaccination and testing efforts across the state.

Almost 300 additional guard members are being deployed to support this mission.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 24, the MING is scheduled to deploy three additional task forces in order to further assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments.

The surge of Soldiers and Airmen will be assigned directly to specific regions of the state including northern Michigan, mid-Michigan, western Michigan and southeast Michigan. The MING is augmenting local health departments, as requested, in administering the vaccination in clinics in their area.

“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic.”

Michigan has started Phase 1B of their vaccination plan, which includes those over age 65. As more of the population is eligible for vaccines, the need for additional support administering the doses has increased.

As of Jan. 23, 2021 the Michigan National Guard has administered almost 32,000 vaccines to Michiganders.

“We are here to help the state where asked,” said Rogers. “From the city of Detroit to the far reaches of the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan National Guard will continue to assist our communities in this very important mission.”

