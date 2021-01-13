Meijer will administer COVID vaccines at its Michigan pharmacies

Meijer has been named a pharmacy partner with the state of Michigan to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Meijer has 120 pharmacies throughout the state of Michigan and more than 250 pharmacies throughout its six-state footprint.

“Our stores and pharmacies have played a very important role in supporting their communities during this difficult time,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a news release Wednesday. “We are proud to be chosen by the State of Michigan as a partner to help administer these critical vaccines and we look forward to our expanded role in helping communities throughout the Midwest defeat this pandemic.”

Meijer was chosen by the state to directly receive and administer COVID-19 vaccines under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program.

Beginning the week of Jan. 18, Meijer pharmacies will administer the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a limited number of stores in Wayne County, to patients 65 and older. Specific store locations have not yet been determined.

As more doses become available, Meijer said it will expand COVID-19 vaccine administration to include more stores throughout the state.

Register for vaccine

Those who wish to register for the vaccine simply need to text COVID to the number 75049 and they will receive a link to register.

Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

