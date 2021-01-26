2 questioned in connection with fatal shooting of man at Harrison Township condominium complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person died in a Harrison Township home invasion that happened early Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the Harrison Woods Lane condominium complex at around 12:36 p.m. on Monday to investigate an active home invasion.

As officers responded to the scene more calls were made from residents in the area who reported hearing gunshots.

“This community is very peaceful. We never have any issues here,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Original Story: 1 dead in suspected Harrison Township home invasion

Officers found the body of a 26-year-old Redford man when they got inside the home. Police say he was shot in the head. Deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office were still at the scene investigating the fatal shooting into the evening.

Police say the Redford man was shot by one of the occupants in the home while trying to make his way inside.

Two people including a 27-year-old woman from Harrison Township and a 27-year-old Inkster man were brought in for questioning.

Police say those two people have some type of connection with the man who broke into the home. Still, details about the connection are still uncertain.

Both the man and woman were released from custody by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office as the case continues to be reviewed.