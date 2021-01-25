1 dead in suspected Harrison Township home invasion

As officers responded to the scene more calls were made from residents in the area who reported hearing gunshots, according to the Macomb County Scanner Facebook page.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person died in a suspected Harrison Township home invasion that happened early Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the Harrison Woods Lane condominium complex at around 12:36 p.m. on Monday to investigate an active home invasion.

Officers found a body when they got inside the home. As of 3 p.m. on Monday deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office were still at the scene investigating the fatal shooting.

