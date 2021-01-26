Man killed in Harrison Township shooting after trying to break into ex-girlfriend’s condo

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person died in a Harrison Township home invasion that happened early Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the Harrison Woods Lane condominium complex at around 12:36 p.m. on Monday to investigate an active home invasion.

As officers responded to the scene more calls were made from residents in the area who reported hearing gunshots.

“This community is very peaceful. We never have any issues here,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Officers found the body of 26-year-old Redford resident Brandon Williams when they got inside the home.

Police say the Redford man was shot multiple times by a 27-year-old Inkster man while trying to make his way inside.

Williams was trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s condo who is also 27-years-old.

She had phoned police to report a man she knew was trying to break down her door.

During the woman’s 911 call several gunshots were heard over the phone. When police arrived they found all three inside the condo.

Police have been called to the same condo before to revolve disputes between Williams and the woman.

During this particular incident Williams managed to force his way inside the home. Williams’ body was found at the top of the stairway leading to the second floor of the condo.

A 9mm handgun was taken as evidence. The gun was registered to the man who has a concealed pistol license.

On Monday, the woman and man were brought in for questioning. Both were released from custody by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office as the case continues to be investigated. The case will be presented to the prosecutor’s office for review once the investigation is complete.

