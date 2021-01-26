First 2 phases of vaccine distribution in Washtenaw County will take longer than expected

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The slow coronavirus vaccine rollout in Michigan is frustrating many individuals -- particularly those who are in high-risk categories and are struggling to get an appointment.

Washtenaw County officials are still working to vaccinate healthcare workers. The county is just starting to try to find enough doses of vaccine to start vaccinating people who are 65 years old and older.

The first two phases will take longer than expected. That’s due to the limited supply of vaccine. The county is receiving just under 2,000 doses per week.

