COVID-19 vaccine scramble: Patients, doctors frustrated by shortages and line-jumping

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun reiterated Michigan is not getting enough COVID vaccine doses to meet the demand.

They did say that Michigan is in the top 20 in the nation when it comes to actually getting people vaccinated. That’s little consolation for those most in need of the vaccine -- who are struggling to get it while others jump the line before they are eligible.

An elderly woman, at high risk for COVID, has been unable to get a vaccine appointment. She said she couldn’t believe a friend of hers, who is in their 40′s and a stay-at-home mom, was able to get an appointment.

Dr. Carl Lauter is an infectious disease doctor at Beaumont Hospital. Lauter said there is no point in getting mad and he’s not surprised that people are cutting in line.

“We have people who can’t wait to get the vaccine, who feel they are special. There is a way to game the system,” Lauter said.

The Pfizer vaccine has five doses, but Beaumont said they are getting a sixth dose out of the vile. Lauter said Beaumont bought thousands of special syringes to get the sixth dose -- only to have Pfizer change its label from five to six doses and deliver fewer doses in recent days.

