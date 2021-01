DETROIT – Winter weather has prompted school closings in Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. Tuesday for areas generally south of M-59, and until 11 p.m. for areas generally north of M-59.

As of 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, 52 schools or school districts were reported closed or delayed.

Snow diminishes Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).