2 teens arrested in rideshare driver’s death in southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Two teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a rideshare driver in southwest Detroit.

While no charges have yet been announced, police said 60-year-old Tim Perkins, of Southfield, was beaten and stabbed to death on Jan. 21.

Perkins often biked with his friend of 20 years, Mark Tillman, as members of the Metro 313 Cyclones.The group was stunned to learn of Perkins’ death.

“When he told me that Tim had passed, it knocked the wind out of my sails. I absolutely could not focus for the remainder of my day Sunday and still even today, it’s pretty shocking that he’s gone,” Tillman said.

Detroit police said Perkins was working as a rideshare driver and was called to southwest Detroit.

He was found beaten and stabbed near St. Lawrence and Elmer streets, and died at the hospital.”

“I just can’t even fathom how the encounter would’ve gone other than him being the type of person he was. He was not a confrontational type of person or even an argumentative type of person.

Police have not said what led to the incident but they arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

“We just hope that justice can be served because a man like him does not deserve to go out this way,” Tillman said.

Perkins’ wife briefly spoke with Local 4, saying his death is a tragedy.

