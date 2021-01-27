Detroit woman accused of stabbing husband with sword during argument at their home

DETROIT – A Detroit woman is accused of stabbing her husband with a sword during an argument, leaving him and the weapon on the floor of their home, according to authorities.

Reanetta Moore, 44, and her husband got into a verbal argument at 6:30 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 24) at their home in the 9150 block of Montrose Street on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

During the argument, Moore grabbed a sword and seriously cut her husband several times, police said.

When Detroit officers arrived, they found the man lying on the living room floor, bleeding from several wounds on his left side and neck, according to officials.

A blood-covered sword was found in the dining room, police said. Officers confiscated the weapon.

Ad

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is still receiving treatment, medical officials said.

Moore was arrested at the scene. She has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and aggravated assault, authorities said.

She was arraigned Wednesday morning (Jan. 27) at 36th District Court. Two Detroit Detention Center employees had to physically hold her in front of the camera as she tried to walk away several times during the video arraignment.

A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf. She is being held in lieu of $1 million cash bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 3, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Feb. 8.