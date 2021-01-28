Luxury Detroit beauty salon celebrates groundbreaking

DETROIT – A new Detroit hotspot held its groundbreaking Thursday after being delayed for quite some time.

“I just feel extremely blessed,” said Crème Brulee owner, Katrina Wilson. “I have put in a lot of hard work. A lot of hard work.”

Wilson is getting ready for the groundbreaking of Crème Brulee, her new luxury salon and spa in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood. She created this space to serve clients of all different races and ethnicities.

“Most salons are segregated and what I mean by that are depending upon your ethnicity and your hair texture, you are to go to a certain salon based upon race,” Wilson explained. “This salon alleviates that. You will be able to get a full service no matter your ethnicity or your hair texture.”

The project was stalled for more than a year because of the pandemic but that didn’t stop her from pushing forward. Through her own hard work, talent and perseverance along with assistance from the city’s Motor City Match program her dreams are moving forward.

“At times I wanted to give up and I thought that it was a mistake,” she explained.

Crème Brulee is under construction right now but in just a few short months it’ll be completed. In fact they are hiring right now and even taking appointments. For Wilson, this is a dream 10 years in the making.

“There is funding out there,” said Wilson. “It is available. Never give up. This has been a dream of mine for ten years. I was told no 23 times before I was given one yes. Just continue to pray and stay patient and stay resilient.”

Crème Brulee is looking to hire 18 professional stylists, manicurists, make-up artists, estheticians and more creating job opportunities for many in an industry that is struggling because of COVID-19. She’s happy to be able to provide a chance to make a living for others in her field.

“I know my purpose in my life and it’s still sinking in,” said Wilson. “I’m very blessed. I’m very humbled and I’m still nervous.”

Crème Brulee opens in early spring at the corner of Woodward and Baltimore avenues in Detroit.

For employment opportunities, to book an appointment or see the services they offer, please visit: https://cremebruleedetroit.com/