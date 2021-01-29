Detroit police: Dog mauling leaves young boy in critical condition

A dog shown on Longacre Street in Detroit on Jan. 29, 2021 after an attack that injured a young boy.

DETROIT – A young boy is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog just before 6 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Longacre Street in Detroit.

Detroit police said they believe the boy is 5 years old. Multiple dogs were removed from the house after the attack.

The man who was watching the child also was injured. His condition is not known at this time.

Happening now - #Detroit police investigating a dog mauling that left a kid - believed to be around 5yo - in critical condition. Adult that was watching child also injured (I don't know his condition). Also unknown relationship between adult, child & dogs. pic.twitter.com/tWnUyfPTgU — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) January 29, 2021

The man’s relationship with the boy and the dogs is not known at this time either.

Detroit police are working to figure out how this happened and why.

