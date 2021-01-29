5-year-old boy expected to survive after dog mauling in Detroit

DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was attacked by a dog on Detroit’s east side Friday morning.

Original Story: Detroit police: Dog mauling leaves young boy in critical condition

He is expected to survive.

According to authorities, a 5-year-old boy was visiting a home near the intersection of Longacre Street and Chicago Boulevard, just east of the Southfield Freeway. Police said the boy was feeding five large dogs with the owner, a 36-year-old man, when the man left the room for a few minutes and when he came back, he saw two dogs attacking the child.

Ad

While attempting to rescue the child, the man was bit on his hands and arms, while the child was bit all over his body and legs.

Child Protective Services are working with Animal Control in the investigation.

Related: