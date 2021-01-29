Had enough? You can win a free divorce in Michigan

TROY, Mich. – Valentine’s Day is approaching, but for any Michiganders who aren’t feeling the love, there may be hope yet: A free divorce is up for grabs.

Goldman & Associates, a law firm based out of Troy, is giving away a free divorce to a Michigan-based couple in hopes of helping someone who may not otherwise be able to afford the legal fees. One winner will be chosen at random to have their divorce case handled by the firm free of charge.

🚨 Michigan Divorce Giveaway! 🚨 -Let us know why we should choose you to win our giveaway by sending us an email to... Posted by Michigan Attorneys - Goldman & Associates on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The firm is accepting entries from Michigan residents on Facebook and by email at divorcegiveaway@gmail.com through Feb. 11. To enter, individuals must send their name, phone number, email address and a brief explanation of why they should win a free divorce.

“We’re always giving back to the community and since COVID-19 is something we’ve never experienced before, we wanted to do something different as well and we feel we can help someone who normally wouldn’t be able to maybe afford the legal fees,” the firm said.

Ad

The winner will be named shortly after the Feb. 11 deadline, officials said. Questions about the giveaway should be directed to Goldman & Associates.

Good luck!

More local news