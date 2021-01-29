Teens charged with 1st degree murder in death of Uber driver in Detroit

DETROIT – Two Detroit teenagers have been charged as adults with first-degree murder after an Uber driver was found in an alley with fatal injuries from a hammer and knife attack, officials said.

Prosecutors said Devin McKee, 16, and Lanyah Brady, 15, order the Uber ride with every intention of robbing the driver. They were charged Friday with killing 60-year-old Timothy Perkins.

Police found Perkins in an alley near the intersection of Elmer and Lawrence streets with multiple stab wounds to his head, back and torso. His car was gone.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his stab injuries, officials said.

Detroit police were able to track down the two teenagers Jan. 25.

Prosecutors believe the teens had knives and repeatedly stabbed Perkins over and over again.

Friends of Perkins said he would have easily handed the car over and he didn’t need to be killed.

The teens were charged with first-degree felony murder, carjacking and armed robbery causing serious injury.

