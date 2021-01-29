2 Detroit teens charged with murdering Uber driver who was attacked with hammer, knife, police say

DETROIT – Two Detroit teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder after an Uber driver was found in an alley with fatal injuries from a hammer and knife attack, officials said.

Devin Delon McKee, 16, and Lanyah Quan Brady, 15, both of Detroit, are accused of killing Timothy Marcus Perkins, a 60-year-old Uber driver from Southfield, according to authorities.

Detroit police officers were called at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 21 to the West Edsel Ford Service Drive and Elmer Street on the city’s west side. When they arrived, they found Perkins in an alley at Elmer and Lawrence streets.

Perkins was bleeding from his head and had multiple stab wounds on his back and torso, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his stab injuries, officials said.

Detroit investigators recovered Perkins’ stolen car and identified McKee and Brady as suspects in the case, police said.

Officials accuse McKee and Brady of calling for an Uber driver for the purpose of robbing him. When they were inside Perkins’ car, McKee robbed and carjacked him by attacking him with a hammer and stabbing him with a knife, according to authorities.

Brady was also armed with a knife and stabbed Perkins, police said.

After the attack, the teens stole Perkins’ car, took his personal property and fled the scene, officials said.

McKee and Brady have been charged as adults in the case. They are charged with first-degree felony murder, carjacking and armed robbery causing serious injury, officials said.

The teens were arraigned Friday morning (Jan. 29) at 36th District Court.

“It is rare that we use the automatic waiver to charge juveniles as adults,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “But the alleged facts in this case are especially heinous and violent. The evidence in this case will show that these defendants called an Uber with a plan to rob and carjack the driver, beat and bludgeoned him, and left him in an alley to die.”