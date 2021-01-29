Trailer stolen from Metro Detroit nonprofit that helps adults with special needs

MILFORD, Mich. – A trailer purchased for a nonprofit in support of adults with special needs has been stolen.

For two years, the group saved up more than $8,000 to finally buy the trailer last month for their firewood selling business.

Bear Hall spent 20 years coaching Special Olympics and saw a need.

“I realized the kids on my team are growing up and they need jobs, which are hard to find,” Hall said.

He started the Milford-based Mi Abilities Inc., and the group make candles, printing and gourmet popcorn.

In the summer, they do tent rentals. In the winter, their big business is chopping, selling and delivering firewood. With their new trailer stolen, Hall has put up their tent rental assets for sale to raise money.

“We need the trailer more than we need the tents,” he said.

Their tent business was impacted last year because of COVID-19. A GoFundMe has been started to try and help recoup the trailer loss.

Getting the trailer back and not having to sell the tent business would be giant help. Anyone who recognizes the SUV that stole the trailer is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.