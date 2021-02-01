Car crashes into Flamingo Vintage, Detroit police seek driver

Flamingo Vintage in Detroit has several broken windows covered with plywood after a vehicle crashed into the building.

DETROIT – Police are investigating after someone drove a car into a vintage shop and drove off.

The collision happened Friday night at Flamingo Vintage, located near the intersection of Vernor Highway and Junction Avenue. The shop owner said the driver of a black Cadillac ran into the front of the store, taking down the security gate, window frame and two display windows.

The driver drove off without exiting the vehicle, the owner said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5400.

More: Detroit crime news