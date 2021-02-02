Dingell staffer joins Biden administration, becomes first Arab American to serve in Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs

DEARBORN – Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan’s 12th Congressional District recently applauded President Joe Biden’s administration for its appointment of Ahmad Ramadan to be a Legislative Officer in the Department of Labor.

According to Dingell, Ramadan will become the first Arab American to serve in the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“Ahmad Ramadan brought more than a powerful voice to our office, he brought a compassionate, deep understanding of his community and the constituents he served,” said Dingell in a statement announcing Ramadan’s appointment on Monday.

“For two years, he worked as our Constituent Services Representative and Grant Manager, but he constantly broadened his responsibilities when a constituent, colleague, or friend needed his help. Ahmad will also be the first Arab American to serve in the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs and I have no doubt he will continue to build broad coalitions throughout our federal government. Selfishly, I am sad to lose such a trusted advisor, but I am excited to see what he can accomplish as a member of the Biden Administration and a public servant for our nation.”