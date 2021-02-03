Police say suspected robber crashes SUV into Bloomfield Township bank

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police arrested a suspected robber Tuesday after he crashed his SUV into a Bloomfield Township bank.

No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. at the Level One Bank on Telegraph Road.

Bloomfield Township police said a 911 caller reported sounds of gunfire from outside the bank. Upon arrival, officers spotted a silver SUV with heavy front-end damage and a man running from the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 37-year-old from Detroit intentionally drove his vehicle into the bank. He attempted to flee but was unable to leave due to damage to his vehicle.

Officers said the man was wearing a bulletproof vest, a gas mask and bulletproof hat.

You can watch the report in the video above.

