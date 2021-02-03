25ºF

Ad

Local News

Police say suspected robber crashes SUV into Bloomfield Township bank

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody, police say

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Bloomfield Township, Local News, News, Local, Oakland County, Metro Detroit, Michigan, Attempted Robbery, Crime, Crime News, Metro Detroit Crime, Level One Bank, Telegraph Road, Bank Robbery, Suspected Robber

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police arrested a suspected robber Tuesday after he crashed his SUV into a Bloomfield Township bank.

No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. at the Level One Bank on Telegraph Road.

Bloomfield Township police said a 911 caller reported sounds of gunfire from outside the bank. Upon arrival, officers spotted a silver SUV with heavy front-end damage and a man running from the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 37-year-old from Detroit intentionally drove his vehicle into the bank. He attempted to flee but was unable to leave due to damage to his vehicle.

Officers said the man was wearing a bulletproof vest, a gas mask and bulletproof hat.

You can watch the report in the video above.

More: Metro Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: