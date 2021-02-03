37ºF

VIDEO: Man breaks into car, steals steering column on Detroit’s east side

Suspect fled in a white Impala

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a theft from an automobile that took place Jan. 13.

According to authorities, just before 9:45 a.m., an unknown man broke into a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu that was parked near the intersection of St. Aubin and Erskine streets. Police said he stole the steering column, which also included the airbag before leaving in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Video of the theft can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

About the Author: