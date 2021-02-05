State of Emergency declared in St. Clair County due to flood damage

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A State of Emergency was declared in Saint Clair County due to the flooding along its titular river.

Ice jams have caused the Saint Clair River to flood significantly. U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard teams have been working to break up the ice in order to allow the water to flow normally again, but water levels are still high in some areas.

The State of Emergency was declared due to widespread damages to property caused by the flooding.

Citizens who are impacted by flooding to their properties are encouraged to utilize the online self-reporting survey to catalogue and report damage. Photos may also be included.

More information on the survey can be found on the Be Ready St. Clair County website here or its official Facebook page here.

