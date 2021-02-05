Warming centers open around Metro Detroit ahead of dangerously cold temperatures

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Warming centers are opening around Metro Detroit as a stretch of dangerously cold temperatures is expected.

You can find helpful links and information below.

Detroit announced that due to COVID-19 restrictions and staff shortages, there will not be as many warming centers available to assist those in need as in the past.

Here are some warming centers open in Wayne County:

Cass Community Social Services -- 1534 Webb, Detroit 48206 -- 313-883-2277 Facilities for: Families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 3 -- 12900 W. Chicago, Detroit 48227 -- 313-331-8990 Facilities for: Families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Third Street -- 3535 Third Ave, Detroit 48201 -- 313-993-6703 Facilities for: Single Men only



The three facilities above will operate daily during the cold weather months, including holidays. During extreme cold, services will be extended to include daytime hours.

A fourth center operated by Pope Francis Center at the TCF Center is also operating from Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pope Francis Center, TCF Center -- 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226 Facilities for: Anyone who is homeless



Here are some warming centers open in Westland:

Westland City Hall (36300 Warren) -- Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center (32150 Dorsey) -- Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire station #1 (35701 Central City Parkway) -- 24/7

Police station headquarters (36701 Ford Road) -- 24/7

Here are some more helpful links: