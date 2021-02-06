Family safe after Rochester Hills home catches fire

A garage connected to a Rochester Hills home on Saxon Court caught fire on Feb. 6. Photo provided by the Rochester Hills Fire Department.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A garage connected to a Rochester Hills home caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

The Rochester Hills Fire Department says a 9-1-1 call about a home fire with a possible explosion was received at about 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Authorities say the garage connected a home located in the 100 block of Saxon Court was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

The fire reportedly reached up into the attic space, causing the roof of the garage to partially collapse. Firefighters from Rochester Hills and nearby cities were together able to successfully extinguish the flames.

The family of three occupying the home was able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Officials say fire investigators have been contacted to determine the cause of the fire.

No additional details were provided.

