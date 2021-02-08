11ºF

Local News

Man killed in explosion at baby shower identified as 26-year-old Hartland resident

He was 10-15 feet away from the explosion at the time, police say

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Hurley Medical Center (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Hurley Medical Center (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Gaines Township, Mich. – Police have identified the 26-year-old man who died Sunday after a novelty cannon exploded in Gaines Township, southwest of Flint.

According to authorities, Evan Thomas Silva was struck by shrapnel when the cannon exploded. He was the only person struck.

Police said the cannon did not have a projectile and was designed to create a big flash, smoke and a loud noise. It had been fired multiple times before the baby shower with no issue.

Police believe that the gunpowder that was loaded into the device caused it to fracture and spread shrapnel across the area.

Silva was seriously injured and was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

