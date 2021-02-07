26-year-old man dies from explosion at Michigan baby shower

In addition to Michigan State Police, the MSP Bomb Squad, Gaines Township Fire Department and Med Star Ambulance were called to the scene.

Gaines Township, Mich. – A 26-year-old Hartland man died during an explosion that happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. at a baby shower in Gaines Township, southwest of Flint.

During the baby shower a small cannon type device was fired in the backyard as part of the celebration, according to police.

When the cannon was fired by the homeowner it blew up and led to metal shrapnel striking three parked vehicles, garage where the baby shower was being held and the victim standing nearby.

The victim was initially seriously injured and then later died after being taken to Hurley Medical Center.

In addition to Michigan State Police, the MSP Bomb Squad, Gaines Township Fire Department and Med Star Ambulance were called to the scene.

Police are still investigating the case.

