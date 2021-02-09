Detroit police search for 38-year-old man missing since December

DETROIT – Police are searching for 38-year-old Aaron Kendricks, who was last seen in late December.
Detroit Police said Kendricks left home located in the 15800 block of Plainview Avenue after an argument with a relative.
|Aaron Kendricks
|Details
|Age
|38 years old
|Height
|5′0
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Other
|Medium complexion, short afro
Police said Kendricks is reported to be in good physical condition but suffers from a mental illness.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
