15ºF

Ad

Local News

Detroit police search for 38-year-old man missing since December

Police say Aaron Kendricks left his home after argument with a relative

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Missing In Michigan, Missing, Michigan, Wayne County, Local News, Local, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Crime Stoppers, Aaron Kendricks, Plainview Avenue, DPD Eighth Precinct
Aaron Kendricks (photo provided by Detroit Police Department)
Aaron Kendricks (photo provided by Detroit Police Department) (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 38-year-old Aaron Kendricks, who was last seen in late December.

Detroit Police said Kendricks left home located in the 15800 block of Plainview Avenue after an argument with a relative.

Aaron KendricksDetails
Age38 years old
Height5′0
Weight130 pounds
OtherMedium complexion, short afro

Police said Kendricks is reported to be in good physical condition but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Read more: Missing in Michigan reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: