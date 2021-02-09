Detroit police search for 38-year-old man missing since December

DETROIT – Police are searching for 38-year-old Aaron Kendricks, who was last seen in late December.

Detroit Police said Kendricks left home located in the 15800 block of Plainview Avenue after an argument with a relative.

Aaron Kendricks Details Age 38 years old Height 5′0 Weight 130 pounds Other Medium complexion, short afro

Police said Kendricks is reported to be in good physical condition but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Read more: Missing in Michigan reports