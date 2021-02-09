Senior citizens at Elmcroft of Downriver in Brownstown Township receive dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Senior citizens living at the Elmcroft of Downriver in Brownstown Township were able to receive a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Myra Mcquiston is a resident at the Elmcroft. She is 87 years old and was able to receive her second dose on Tuesday.

“I feel like I’m a lot safer,” she said.

She and more than 70 other senior residents and staff at the Elmcroft were able to receive either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jake Tutle is the executive director.

“Today was a good day,” Tutle said.

Seniors living at home have been struggling to get vaccinated. But there have been successes in getting seniors in 400 nursing homes statewide vaccinated. The program at Elmcroft was handled by Walgreens.

