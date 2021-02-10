14ºF

Ad

Local News

Detroit police search for 51-year-old man missing since Dec. 30

Police say Kevin Phelps was last seen at a family function

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Missing, Kevin Phelps, Local News, News, Local, Detroit Police, DPD, Detroit Police Department, DPD 10th Precinct, Crime Stoppers
Kevin Phelps
Kevin Phelps (WDIV)

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 51-year-old Kevin Phelps.

Detroit police said Phelps was last seen on Dec. 30 at a family function in the 800 block of Oakman Boulevard.

Kevin PhelpsDetails
Age51 years old
Height6′5″
Weight140 pounds
ClothingBlack coat, blue jeans

Police said Phelps is known to frequent the area of West McNichols Road and Hamilton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 and Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: