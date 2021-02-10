Detroit police search for 51-year-old man missing since Dec. 30

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 51-year-old Kevin Phelps.

Detroit police said Phelps was last seen on Dec. 30 at a family function in the 800 block of Oakman Boulevard.

Kevin Phelps Details Age 51 years old Height 6′5″ Weight 140 pounds Clothing Black coat, blue jeans

Police said Phelps is known to frequent the area of West McNichols Road and Hamilton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 and Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

