Morning Briefing Feb. 10, 2021: 7 takeaways from Whitmer’s COVID briefing, high schools sports and masks, Shirkey falsely claims US Capitol riot was ‘hoax,’ school count day change, more

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the “fragile” success of Michigan’s COVID-19 situation Tuesday, and she was asked about the possibility of variant spread leading to another lockdown.

Here are the top takeaways from Tuesday’s briefing.

Michigan high school basketball and ice hockey players will be required to wear masks at all times, even during games. Competitive cheer participants will have to wear masks during meets, as well.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that youth contact sports would be allowed to return this week.

This week, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced all participants for basketball and ice hockey “must wear masks at all times.”

The leader of the Michigan Senate was recorded on video speaking with members of the Hillsdale County Republican Party, claiming that the U.S. Capitol riot was a “hoax.”

The hour-long video shows Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey meeting with the group before a vote to censure Shirkey in relation to his decision to compromise on disallowing open carry in the state Capitol. The group also criticized his toughness when it comes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and questioned him when he told them voter fraud was not a factor in the state’s presidential outcomes.

In the video, Shirkey was asked about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington D.C. He tells the group, “that wasn’t Trump people” and calls it “a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged.”

The pandemic has forced changes to school count day in Michigan.

The state has come up with new formulas and how they divvy up the money during the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday is arguably one of the more important days on the academic calendar because “Count Day” determines how much funding a district is getting based on the number of students they have.

Opening arguments will begin Wednesday in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after an emotional first day that wrenched senators and the nation back to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Watch live coverage starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday right here -- the Senate convenes at noon.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 569,980 as of Tuesday, including 14,965 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes 563 new cases and 60 additional deaths, 30 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported a total of 569,417 cases and 14,905 deaths.

The daily case total is Michigan’s lowest since Sept. 22, and the first time a single day has had fewer than 1,000 cases since Oct. 6.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down to 4.2% as of Monday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,159 on Monday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 38 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 56,100 on Monday -- near the lowest it’s been since October.

Here’s a look at more of the data: