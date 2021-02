INKSTER, Mich. – A 20year-old man was found fatally shot Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Tobin Drive in Inkster.

Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the area about 1 a.m. Thursday to find the man shot to death. His family has been notified.

No one has been taken into custody.

This fatal shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police.

More: Metro Detroit crime news